Lahore woman arrested for throwing acid on ex-friend after his marriage

LAHORE – A woman has been arrested for throwing acid on her former friend after he married another woman in Kahna area of Lahore.

Police said the primary suspect, identified as 30-year-old Rubina, was apprehended with the help of modern technology from the Ghulam Hussain Colony area of Kahna.

The police confirmed that the victim, Sufyan, and Rubina Bibi had been old friends. However, things took a dark turn when Sufyan married another woman just a few days ago, which left Rubina feeling distressed.

In an act of revenge, Rubina invited Sufyan to her house under a false pretense and threw acid on him. As a result, Sufyan’s clothes and parts of his body were severely burned.

Shaherbano Naqvi, SP Model Town, had formed a special team to capture the suspect. The case has been registered against Rubina Bibi, and investigations are still ongoing.