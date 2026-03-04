Mansehra TikToker Javed ‘Mahandri’ shot dead over a joke

MANSEHRA – In a tragic incident in Balakot, Mansehra district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, well-known TikTok creator Javed, popularly known as Mahandri, was shot and killed yesterday just before Iftar over a joke.

According to details, Javed Mahandri had gone to a riverside location in Balakot with friends for Iftar. While there, he reportedly made a playful comment to one of his friends.

A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, showing what initially appeared to be a friendly interaction.

During the exchange of jokes, one of the friends present pulled out a pistol and fired. The bullet struck Mahandri, causing him to collapse to the ground. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Reports indicate that the alleged shooter is an active-duty police officer who fled the scene immediately after the incident. Preliminary information suggests the officer believed the gun was unloaded, but a live round in the chamber proved fatal.

The news of Mahandri’s death sparked outrage among his family and local residents. Protesters blocked the Kaghan Highway, demanding the immediate arrest of those involved. When negotiations with authorities failed, enraged demonstrators vandalized and set fire to the Balakot police station.

Javed Mahandri, a resident of Balakot, was widely known for his sense of humor, bringing smiles to children, youth, and elders alike. He was also a TikTok star, with his humorous videos uploaded by close friends enjoying huge popularity in the Hazara Division.

According to Balakot Police Station SHO Syed Asrar Shah, the suspect has been identified through the viral video, and a full investigation is underway. The authorities have assured that the perpetrator will be brought to justice according to the law.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati expressed sorrow over the incident, describing Mahandri as a friendly and beloved personality, calling his death deeply disturbing.