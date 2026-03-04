Sahibzada Farhan set to pip India’s Sharma as No 1 T20 batsman

DUBAI – Pakistan’s opening batsman Sahibzada Farhan has made significant strides in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, moving closer to overtaking India’s Abhishek Sharma for the top spot.

Farhan’s stellar performance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where he became the first player to score two centuries in a single World Cup, has propelled him to second place in the latest rankings, marking a career-high rating.

Farhan’s remarkable knock of 100 off 60 balls against Sri Lanka was crucial in Pakistan’s victory, helping them secure a win at the World Cup.

With a total of 383 runs in the tournament, Farhan now sits just 26 points behind Abhishek Sharma, who remains at No. 1. The Pakistan opener has moved past England’s Phil Salt, narrowing the gap between himself and the top-ranked Indian batsman.

The T20I batter rankings have seen several other shifts following the conclusion of the Super Eights phase at the T20 World Cup. India’s Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma have climbed into the top 10, securing the fourth and sixth spots, respectively.

Kishan’s explosive 77 off 40 balls in India’s win over Pakistan was a standout performance, while Dewald Brevis of South Africa also made progress, rising to eighth place.

Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett has emerged as one of the biggest movers, climbing six spots to reach 11th overall after amassing 292 runs in the tournament. South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram also made gains, moving to 13th and 16th positions, respectively.

In the T20I bowler rankings, India’s Varun Chakravarthy continues to hold the top spot, but his lead is now reduced to just 18 rating points as the World Cup enters its knockout stages. Chakravarthy has taken 12 wickets so far in the tournament, with Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed closing in on him, having climbed two places to third overall.

In the all-rounder rankings, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza maintains his position at the top, with India’s Hardik Pandya moving up one spot to second after surpassing Pakistan’s Saim Ayub. Another notable climb in the all-rounder rankings comes from West Indies’ Jason Holder, who rose eight places to 11th following an impressive all-round performance at the World Cup.