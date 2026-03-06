Faysal Quraishi advises Pakistani cricketers to speak in Urdu instead of English

KARACHI – Renowned Pakistani actor Faysal Quraishi has called on the national cricketers to communicate in their native language, Urdu, emphasizing that not knowing English should not be a concern.

Quraishi, who hosts a popular talk show on a private TV channel, emphasized the importance of speaking in one’s mother tongue during a viral video clip shared widely on social media.

Addressing the cricketers directly, he said, “I especially want to tell our cricketers to speak Urdu and take pride in themselves and their language.”

He added that globally renowned athletes, including football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, never feel compelled to speak in English unnecessarily, instead using their native languages while others can rely on translators if needed.

He further stressed that Pakistanis should be proud of Urdu, explaining that not knowing English is not a problem, as it is not the national language.