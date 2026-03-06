Latest

Today Gold Price in Pakistan – Latest Gold Rates – 6 March 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:24 am | Mar 6, 2026
Gold Rates Increase By Rs1300 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold rate stands at Rs537,162 on Friday as prices plunged sharply amid bullion’s roller coaster ride the international bullion market.

As price of gold per tola goes down by Rs2,800, rate for 10 grams of gold sheds by Rs2,401 to settle at Rs460,529.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Item New  Price
Gold (Per Tola) Rs537,162
Gold (10 Grams) Rs460,529
Gold (International/Ounce) $5,144
Silver (Per Tola) Rs8,810

Latest Gold Prices

Dates Price
26-Feb-26 Rs540,562
25-Feb-26 Rs541,262
24-Feb-26 Rs539,962
23-Feb-26 Rs536,562
21-Feb-26 Rs533,562
20-Feb-26 Rs526,462
18-Feb-26 Rs516,062

The global market painted an equally grim picture. International gold prices tumbled by $28, dragging the rate down to $5,144 per ounce. The sharp international slide directly intensified pressure on domestic rates.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Amid the gold slump, silver offered a surprising twist. Defying the broader trend, silver prices dropped by Rs194, reaching Rs8,810 per tola.

With back-to-back declines and global volatility shaking investor confidence, all eyes are now on where the precious metals market heads next.

 

Our Correspondent

