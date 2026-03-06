Today Gold Price in Pakistan – Latest Gold Rates – 6 March 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold rate stands at Rs537,162 on Friday as prices plunged sharply amid bullion’s roller coaster ride the international bullion market.
As price of gold per tola goes down by Rs2,800, rate for 10 grams of gold sheds by Rs2,401 to settle at Rs460,529.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Item
|New Price
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs537,162
|Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs460,529
|Gold (International/Ounce)
|$5,144
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs8,810
Latest Gold Prices
|Dates
|Price
|26-Feb-26
|Rs540,562
|25-Feb-26
|Rs541,262
|24-Feb-26
|Rs539,962
|23-Feb-26
|Rs536,562
|21-Feb-26
|Rs533,562
|20-Feb-26
|Rs526,462
|18-Feb-26
|Rs516,062
The global market painted an equally grim picture. International gold prices tumbled by $28, dragging the rate down to $5,144 per ounce. The sharp international slide directly intensified pressure on domestic rates.
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Amid the gold slump, silver offered a surprising twist. Defying the broader trend, silver prices dropped by Rs194, reaching Rs8,810 per tola.
With back-to-back declines and global volatility shaking investor confidence, all eyes are now on where the precious metals market heads next.