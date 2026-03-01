Punjab govt launches Rs500m fund to provide financial support to deserving artists

LAHORE – The Punjab government has taken a major step to provide financial security to deserving artists by establishing a special Rs500 million fund.

This program, launched through the Punjab Artist Service Card, aims to improve the lives of artists. Eligible artists will receive a monthly stipend of Rs5,000.

In the initial phase, 63 deserving artists were paid Rs15,000 each.

Stipend payments will be made through the Bank of Punjab. Applications for the program were invited at the start of the year, resulting in a total of 2,702 applications. After scrutiny according to rules, 1,831 artists were deemed eligible.

The data of eligible artists has been sent to the Punjab Social Protection Authority, and the process of releasing funds has begun.

For deserving artists, an educational grant of Rs300,000, a medical grant of Rs200,000, and other assistance of Rs100,000 have been allocated.

A monthly pension of Rs10,000–15,000 is being considered for artists aged over 80, while a relief scheme for artists aged over 54 is also being planned.