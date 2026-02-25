After Imad Wasim, another Pakistani cricketer talks about marrying again

After Pakistani cricketer recently tied the knot for a second time, another renowned former cricketer has also expressed his desire for a second marriage.

Former Pakistan cricketer recently appeared on a morning show alongside his wife , where the couple engaged in a candid and light-hearted conversation.

During the discussion, Ayesha shared that since Razzaq remains busy with cricket-related commitments and other responsibilities, she mostly manages household chores and matters related to their children on her own.

Responding humorously, the former cricketer remarked that he often tells his wife that since she handles so much on her own, if he were to marry again, it might help share the household responsibilities.

When Razzaq jokingly spoke about the possibility of a second marriage, the host asked why the desire for another marriage had emerged after Imad Wasim’s recent second wedding.

The host further commented that whenever a well-known personality from any field opts for a second marriage, others quickly feel encouraged. In response, Abdul Razzaq said that everyone has their own life and makes their own decisions, and others should not interfere in such personal matters.