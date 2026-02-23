Is separation of Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan and Haris Khokhar just a Public Stunt for fame?

LAHORE – TV personality Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan and Haris Khokhar remained in headlines as the two find themselves at center of heated controversy regarding domestic abuse.

As Dr. Nabiha accused her estranged husband of emotional torture, making serious allegations that have sent shockwaves across social media and entertainment circles. Haris firmly denied the claims, branding them a calculated attempt to tarnish his reputation and gain public sympathy.

Amid contrasting statements on this matter, it has been merged that unfolding drama is being exploited for publicity. Ruby Malik, once considered close to Dr. Nabiha, stepped forward with shocking remarks. She publicly criticized both Dr. Nabiha and Fiza, alleging that the divorce narrative is being exaggerated as a ratings stunt.

She said emotional scenes and dramatic displays on TV are often staged to attract viewers, questioning the authenticity of the public spectacle. She further mocked emotional expressions seen during live broadcasts, suggesting that they were exaggerated for effect.

Ruby Malik also claimed that Dr. Nabiha’s financial and professional standing had weakened, implying that controversy was manufactured to regain public attention and relevance. The allegations intensified discussions about media ethics and the boundaries of personal disputes being aired in public forums.

As the drama continues to unfold, audiences remain divided, some sympathizing with Dr. Nabiha’s claims, while others question motivations behind the public disclosures. The situation shows growing intersection of personal relationships and media sensationalism, where private conflicts often become public entertainment.