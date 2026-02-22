Haris Khokhar speaks out on domestic abuse allegations by Dr Nabiha Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD – A major controversy erupted on social media after allegations made by Dr Nabiha Ali Khan, prompting her husband, Haris Khokhar, to break his silence in a video statement, and his remarks have only deepened public curiosity.

Khokhar claimed that Dr Nabiha is suffering from “doubt and delusion,” adding that in his view, such a condition has no cure. Shockingly, he insisted that there were no serious disputes between them and even stated that he was happier with her than at home.

He revealed that when he started a new business, Dr Nabiha insisted on accompanying him everywhere. However, Khokhar argued that it is not appropriate to bring a spouse to professional meetings, gatherings with friends, or other social events, a statement that has ignited heated debate online.

According to his account, whenever he prepared to leave for work, Dr Nabiha suspected he was going elsewhere, like he is going to meet someone. He firmly denied any wrongdoing or illegal activity but maintained that his wife remained trapped in mistrust and negative assumptions.

Khokhar further said while he wishes to continue working to support family responsibilities, it is against norms to take his wife along on every outing, especially among other men. He said the core issue, in his view, is a lack of trust and negative thinking. Perhaps most surprisingly, Haris saidn there had been no serious fights, physical altercations, or abusive language between them.

Amid the outrage, social media users are asking Is this merely a case of marital distrust, or is there a deeper story waiting to emerge? Social media users remain divided, some sympathizing with Khokhar’s perspective, while others believe Dr Nabeha’s allegations deserve serious attention.