Dr Nabiha, and Haris Khokhar’s marriage ends in 2 months amid allegations of domestic abuse

LAHORE – The marriage of psychologist and motivational Speaker Dr Nabiha Ali Khan and Haris Khokhar ended after two months, as TV host alleged domestic abuse by husband.

Narrating her story in Ramadan transmission, Dr Nabiha made emotional and explosive allegations against her now-estranged husband, social media influencer Haris Khokhar, claiming that the marriage was a grave mistake.

The teary-eyed Nabiha lamented life of mental torture, constant accusations, restrictions, and humiliation. She alleged that her husband himself admitted that he married her not out of love but for the pursuit of fame, planning to later discredit and publicly shame her by claiming she could not sustain a marriage.

ڈاکٹر نبیحہ جس کی شادی کے دو ماہ پہلے سارے سوشل میڈیا الیکٹرانک میڈیا پہ چرچے تھے آج بات علیحدگی تک پہنچ چکی اب چینلز پہ بیٹھ کر سسرال والے کے کپڑے اتار رہی اور فضا علی اوور ایکٹنگ تو کمالpic.twitter.com/qt4e5dj2mM — Asif Mehmood (@realbysoul) February 22, 2026

She said first two months of marriage was no less than psychological abuse. Dr Nabiha said she was not permitted to even close the door of her bedroom and was denied the basic comfort of sitting and eating peacefully with her spouse. She was repeatedly subjected to degrading allegations and public humiliation.

The emotional toll turned her home into a place of constant anxiety and despair. Her mother-in-law’s behavior, she added, further intensified the distress, with her husband consistently siding with his mother and leaving Nabiha isolated and unsupported.

Nabiha said she did everything to save marriage including cooking meals, washing dishes, and fulfilling household responsibilities, but received no respect in return. Instead, she alleged, she was eventually thrown out of the house in a humiliating manner. She also accused her husband and in-laws of mental torment and threats, claiming she began fearing for her safety.

The ongoing psychological pressure, she said, severely affected her health, leading to emotional exhaustion and medical issues. She described feeling used, saying that her husband treated her as a temporary possession, stamped his name on her life, and discarded her without remorse.

Nabiha alleged that the marriage was destroyed by suspicion, accusations, and verbal abuse, creating an environment of distrust and emotional devastation. She said no woman willingly chooses to destroy her home, but circumstances of mistreatment can push her to a breaking point.

Meanwhile host Fiza Ali can be seen comforting Nabiha, hugging her as she shared her ordeal. After interview, Nabiha said that she would no longer remain silent and vowed to expose what she described as the “true face” of Haris Khokhar so that other women might be spared similar suffering.