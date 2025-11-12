Dr. Nabiha fires back at Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son over Nikah criticism

LAHORE – Pakistani social media influencer and motivational speaker Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan remained in news as she tied the knot for second time but her big day amassed massive criticism. From her lavish dress to sitting next to religious scholars, everything from her Nikah went viral.

Amid criticism, Nabiha addressed unwanted comments from none other than Tariq Jamil’s son after her Nikah with colleague Haris Khokhar. Known for her candid opinions and viral interviews, Dr. Nabiha did not hold back in defending her integrity and personal choices.

In a video posted on official TikTok account, Dr. Nabiha reiterated her deep respect for Maulana Tariq Jamil, calling him “like a father personality” and expressing disappointment over the false allegations circulating online.

Responding to her son, she said Maulana is not only your father; I also consider as my own father. She also criticized the toxic culture on social media, pointing out how influencers have exploited her private life for content. “The way people have targeted my Nikah is unacceptable. Those who made video after video about my Nikah, used my pictures, and created drama, why did you do this and who allowed to use my personal content? Social media has become a monster,” she said.

Clarifying the situation, she stressed that she only sang a few lines for her husband and never disrespected the event or its venue. She further claimed that certain organizations are deliberately working to malign her reputation.

Yousaf Jamil on Maulana Tariq and Dr. Nabiha’s Nikah

Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son, Yousaf addressed the social media criticism his father faced after officiating nikah of Dr. Nabiha Ali. He clarified Maulana Tariq Jamil did not personally know the bride; he was asked by a friend to conduct the ceremony, and having officiated thousands of nikahs over his lifetime, he did not refuse.

Yousaf acknowledged that Maulana should not have been sitting beside the bride, but stressed that at 72 years old, he is beyond the age of desires, and the brides are generally of his daughters’ age, for whom he acts as a fatherly figure.

He also criticized Dr. Nabiha for overstepping boundaries and turning the ceremony into a social media event, including videos with songs, which contributed to the backlash. He urged people to consider the context and Maulana’s decades of religious service before passing judgment, stating that one incident should not overshadow a lifetime of dedication and humility.

Fans and supporters flooded social media, rallying behind Dr. Nabiha and advising her to ignore the negativity, celebrate her marriage, and focus on her personal life.