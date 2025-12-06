Per Tola Gold falls to Rs442,162 in Pakistan amid weekend decline

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down over weekend, as the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs2,300, settling at Rs442,162 in the local market.

On Saturday, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold witnessed drop of Rs1,972, closing at Rs379,082.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Change New Price Tola ▼ 2,300 442,162 10 Grams ▼ 1,972 379,082

The drop comes amid a downturn in the global bullion market, where gold slipped by $23 to reach $4,198 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

The latest decline comes just a day after gold prices had surged. On Friday, the yellow metal saw an increase of Rs3,000 per tola, pushing the price to Rs444,462.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs6,072 per tola.