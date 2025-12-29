What will be new Petrol Price in Pakistan in January 2026?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis may welcome the new year with cheaper petrol and diesel, as global petroleum prices have seen a significant fall.

The international price of crude oil has dropped from $75.05 per barrel to $69.73, a decline of $5.32 per barrel in late December. This global dip will also impact domestic fuel rates.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Product Current Price Super 263.45 Diesel 265.65

Similarly, diesel prices have fallen internationally by $4.35 per barrel, bringing the rate down from $84.27 to $79.92 per barrel.

Experts say that with global petroleum rates declining, Pakistanis could see a substantial reduction in fuel prices at the start of 2026. However, the final decision on domestic fuel rates will be made by the government.

This anticipated price cut is likely to bring relief to commuters, businesses, and households alike, making the start of the new year lighter on the pocket for millions across the country.