Govt slashes diesel price by Rs14, petrol remains unchanged

ISLAMABAD – The government has announced the prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days.

According to the government statement, the Prime Minister approved the petroleum prices for the next 15 days, after which the official notification is being issued.

Changes have been made in petroleum product prices for the upcoming 15 days. The price of petrol per litre remains unchanged, while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs. 14 per litre.

Following the recent reduction, the new price of HSD has been set at Rs. 265.65 per liter, while the price of petrol remains at Rs. 263.45 per liter.

The Petroleum Division has issued the notification regarding the price adjustment, which will come into effect from midnight and remain valid for the next 15 days.