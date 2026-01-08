Profit Rates Changed for National Saving Schemes for January 2026

KARACHI – Federal government revised profit rates for national savings schemes, and some popular schemes have seen profit cuts, while others promise higher returns.

Defence Savings Certificates (DSC) face 23 basis point cut, bringing the annual profit rate down to 11.08%. Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioners’ Benefit Account, and Shaheed Family Welfare Account have all been trimmed by 24 basis points, now offering 12.48% per annum.

These cuts are expected to impact millions of investors who rely heavily on these schemes. Regular Income Certificates (RIC) investors will rejoice as the profit rate jumps by 36 basis points, now at 10.56% per annum.

National Saving Scheme Rates

Scheme Change Old Rate (%) New Rate (%) Defence Savings Certificates (DSC) ▼ 23 basis points 11.31 11.08 Behbood Savings Certificates ▼ 24 basis points 12.72 12.48 Pensioners’ Benefit Account ▼ 24 basis points 12.72 12.48 Shaheed Family Welfare Account ▼ 24 basis points 12.72 12.48 Regular Income Certificates (RIC) ▲ 36 basis points 10.20 10.56 Special Savings Certificates ▲ 40 basis points 10.60 11.00 Special Savings Accounts ▲ 40 basis points 10.60 11.00 Sarwa Islamic Term Account (1-year) Minor tweak – 9.96 Sarwa Islamic Savings Account Minor tweak – 9.96 Sarwa Islamic Term Account (3-year) Minor tweak – 10.20 Sarwa Islamic Term Account (5-year) Minor tweak – 10.44

Special Savings Certificates and Special Savings Accounts are also getting a major boost of 40 basis points, making their new rate 11% per annum. Sarwa Islamic Term Account (1-year) and Sarwa Islamic Savings Account are now set at 9.96% per annum.

The 3-year Sarwa Islamic Term Account will offer 10.2%, and the 5-year account will yield 10.44% per annum.

According to National Savings, these changes have been introduced considering the current economic climate and market trends, aiming to provide balanced and sustainable returns for investors.