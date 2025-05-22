Profit Rates on National Savings Schemes cut by up to 1pc from May 2025

ISLAMABAD – National Savings Profit Rates have been revised downward in line with inflation trends in Pakistan.

Amid the downward trend in policy rate and inflation, Directorate of National Savings slashed in profit rates across multiple savings schemes. According to official notification, profit rates have been lowered by up to one percent, with variations depending on the type of savings product.

National Savings Schemes 2025

The profit rate on savings accounts has been decreased by one percentage point, now standing at 9.5pc. Special Savings Certificates will yield 10.9pc, reflecting a 30 basis points cut. Regular Income Certificates have been adjusted to 11.52pc, down 18 basis points, while Defense Savings Certificates now offer 11.91pc, a drop of 21 basis points.

Savings Certificate Rates

Investment New Rate Special Saving Certificate 11.20% Defence Savings Certificate 12.12% Regular Income Certificate 11.70% Saving Account Rate 10.50% Pensioners Benefit Account 13.68% Behbood Saving Certificate 13.68% Shuhda Family Welfare Account 13.68% Sarwa Islamic Term Account 10.44% Sarwa Islamic Saving Account 10.44%

Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioners’ Benefit Accounts, and Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts have seen their profit rates reduced by 24 basis points to 13.4pc.

Officials from the Directorate explained that these revisions align with the current inflation trends and the central bank’s monetary policy, aiming to maintain financial stability while balancing returns for savers.