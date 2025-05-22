Profit Rates on National Savings Schemes cut by up to 1pc from May 2025

ISLAMABAD – National Savings Profit Rates have been revised downward in line with inflation trends in Pakistan.
Amid the downward trend in policy rate and inflation, Directorate of National Savings slashed in profit rates across multiple savings schemes. According to official notification, profit rates have been lowered by up to one percent, with variations depending on the type of savings product.
National Savings Schemes 2025
The profit rate on savings accounts has been decreased by one percentage point, now standing at 9.5pc. Special Savings Certificates will yield 10.9pc, reflecting a 30 basis points cut. Regular Income Certificates have been adjusted to 11.52pc, down 18 basis points, while Defense Savings Certificates now offer 11.91pc, a drop of 21 basis points.
Savings Certificate Rates
|Investment
|New Rate
|Special Saving Certificate
|11.20%
|Defence Savings Certificate
|12.12%
|Regular Income Certificate
|11.70%
|Saving Account Rate
|10.50%
|Pensioners Benefit Account
|13.68%
|Behbood Saving Certificate
|13.68%
|Shuhda Family Welfare Account
|13.68%
|Sarwa Islamic Term Account
|10.44%
|Sarwa Islamic Saving Account
|10.44%
Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioners’ Benefit Accounts, and Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts have seen their profit rates reduced by 24 basis points to 13.4pc.
Officials from the Directorate explained that these revisions align with the current inflation trends and the central bank’s monetary policy, aiming to maintain financial stability while balancing returns for savers.
