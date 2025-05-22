Self-Exiled Pak Journo Moeed Pirzada buys $1M US Mansion after fleeing homeland

ISLAMABAD – TV host and senior journalist Dr. Moeed Pirzada, best known for his anti-state content, raised eyebrows after buying a $1 Million real estate property in an upscale area of Maryland, United States.

A report shared by investigative journalist Fakhar Durrani revealed Pirzada’s recent property deal, less than a year after he escaped Pakistan citing life-threatening risks.

Around two years back, Pirzada and his wife, Najma Naheed, moved abroad and now they bought a 2 Kanal residence in Potomac, Maryland for $1.055 million. Public property records show that the house, originally listed for $0.965million in July 2023, includes four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a home office, multiple living areas, and two garages.

Since its purchase, the property’s estimated value has gone up by $100k, hovering around 330million. The massive purchase raised eyebrows, particularly given Pirzada’s claims of being forced to leave Pakistan due to security concerns after the ousting of ex-pm Imran Khan.

Pirzada, a ardent supporter of PTI, stated publicly that he was in hiding and frequently changed locations in the UK for safety. However, the acquisition of a high-end property in the U.S. within months has prompted questions about the source of his funds.

Amid buzz about his purchase, Pirzada shared a statement saying Maryland property was financed through the sale of their family home in UK. According to UK Land Registry records, the property in question (title number NGL596292) was purchased by Najma Naheed in 2006 for £420,000 and sold on April 13, 2023, for £885,000.

Meanwhile, records in Pakistan show that the asset was never declared to local tax authorities—a potential violation under Pakistan’s tax laws. Furthermore, Najma Naheed Pirzada has no documented source of income in Pakistan despite being a registered taxpayer.

It also came to known that Pirzadas secured half million mortgage through Movement Mortgage LLC at an interest rate of 6.78%, meaning a down payment of $505,000 was required. Pirzada maintains this amount came from the UK home sale and was transferred legally through banking channels.

Also, Mooed registered a media company, MNP Multimedia LLC, in Maryland on March 3, 2023. By September 2023, the company had updated its address to the newly purchased Potomac property. As of this report, the company has not filed any financial disclosures.