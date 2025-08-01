PLA anniversary: Field Marshal Asim Munir terms Pak-China friendship unshakeable

RAWALPIND – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir stressed that despite shifting strategic dynamics, the friendship between Pakistan and China has remained steadfast and unshakable.

He stated this while speaking on an occasion held to commemorate the 98th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China at GHQ.

Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, graced the occasion as the chief guest. The ceremony was also attended by Major General Wang Zhong, Defence Attaché, officials from the Chinese Embassy, and senior military officers from the tri-services of Pakistan.

COAS Munir extended a warm welcome to the Chinese guests and congratulated the PLA on its 98th founding anniversary. He lauded the PLA’s pivotal role in China’s defence, security, and nation-building.

The Field Marsha underscored the strength and strategic significance of Pakistan-China relations, emphasizing that the bond between the two nations is unique, time-tested, and exceptionally resilient amid evolving regional and global challenges.

He highlighted that the Pakistan-China strategic relationship exemplifies mutual trust, unwavering support, and shared commitment.

Concluding his address, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed that the Pak Army and the PLA are true brothers-in-arms. He emphasized that their enduring partnership will continue to play a pivotal role in promoting regional stability and safeguarding shared strategic interests

Addressing the gathering, the Chinese Ambassador expressed his sincere gratitude to the COAS for hosting the event commemorating the PLA’s 98th anniversary.

He acknowledged the steadfast role of the Pakistan armed forces in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed China’s unwavering support for and commitment to its strategic partnership with Pakistan.