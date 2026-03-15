Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound to PKR Today – 16 March 2026

KARACHI – US Dollar (USD) is being traded at Rs279.05 for buying and Rs280.40 for selling. Euro (EUR) stands higher, with a buying rate of Rs320.59 and a selling rate of Rs324.05.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remains one of the strongest currencies in the market, trading at Rs371.65 for buying and Rs375.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham (AED) is being bought at Rs75.50 and sold at Rs76.75, while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) is available at Rs73.75 for buying and Rs74.70 for selling. Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at Rs74.60 and Rs75.30, whereas the Omani Riyal (OMR) stands significantly higher at Rs715.65 for buying and Rs725.65 for selling.