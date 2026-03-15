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Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound to PKR Today – 16 March 2026

By News Desk
12:46 am | Mar 16, 2026

KARACHI – US Dollar (USD) is being traded at Rs279.05 for buying and Rs280.40 for selling. Euro (EUR) stands higher, with a buying rate of Rs320.59 and a selling rate of Rs324.05.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remains one of the strongest currencies in the market, trading at Rs371.65 for buying and Rs375.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham (AED) is being bought at Rs75.50 and sold at Rs76.75, while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) is available at Rs73.75 for buying and Rs74.70 for selling. Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at Rs74.60 and Rs75.30, whereas the Omani Riyal (OMR) stands significantly higher at Rs715.65 for buying and Rs725.65 for selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 280.4
Euro EUR 320.59 324.05
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.65 375.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 74.6 75.3
Omani Riyal OMR 715.65 725.65
Australian Dollar AUD 193.4 197
Bahrain Dinar BHD 730.65 730.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.18 206.5
China Yuan CNY 36.5 37.75
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.8 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 2.4 2.85
Japanese Yen JPY 1.72 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 889.45 900.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.25 66.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.77 166.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.34 219.25
Swedish Korona SEK 30.15 30.45
Swiss Franc CHF 355 358.85
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.15
   
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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