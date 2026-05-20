Currency Rates in Pakistan – Today Open Market Rates for Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal – 20 May 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows relative stability against major global currencies, with US Dollar trading at 278.9 (buying) and 279.70 (selling). The market remained broadly range-bound as investors tracked global economic signals and regional demand for hard currencies.

Among major currencies, UK Pound remained strong at 373.82–379.32, while Euro traded at 324.38–329.43, showing continued pressure from global dollar strength. Swiss Franc (352.78–356.68) and Kuwaiti Dinar (879.18–889.25) stayed among the highest-valued currencies in the list, consistent with their historical premium positioning.

Asian currencies showed mixed performance, with the Japanese Yen remaining very weak at 1.74–1.84, while the Chinese Yuan held near 40.05–41.15. The Indian Rupee stayed low at 2.52–2.77, indicating continued regional currency divergence.

In Gulf currencies, rates remained comparatively stable: Saudi Riyal (74.2–75.2), UAE Dirham (75.9–76.9), and Qatari Riyal (74.66–75.56) all moved within narrow ranges, reflecting their dollar-pegged structures.