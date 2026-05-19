IESCO among 3 power companies up for grabs amid Massive Power Sector Privatisation drive

ISLAMABAD – Privatisation Commission launched an economic initiative by inviting expressions of interest (EOIs) from local and international investors for the partial or complete sale of three of Pakistan’s most profitable electricity distribution companies. The move is being described as one of the most important structural shifts in the country’s energy sector in decades.

The companies included in the privatisation plan are Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

These three DISCOs are considered among the most viable and profitable in Pakistan’s power distribution network and collectively serve over 14 million consumers across Punjab, Islamabad Capital Territory, and parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir. These companies were originally separated from WAPDA in 1998 under a broader restructuring plan, with privatisation expected within five years. However, the process remained stalled for nearly three decades.

Now, the government is reviving the long-delayed plan as part of a wider economic reform agenda aimed at improving efficiency, service delivery, and investment inflows in the energy sector.

Under the proposed structure, investors will be allowed to acquire 51% to 100% shareholding along with full management control of each DISCO. This means bidders may opt for partial ownership or complete operational takeover, making the opportunity highly attractive for major domestic and international energy investors.

Privatisation Commission has set clear deadlines for expressions of interest, FESCO by 7 July 2026, GEPCO by 6 August 2026 and IESCO by 7 September. Each company requires a separate application, meaning investors must independently qualify and submit bids for each entity.

The government confirmed that the privatisation initiative is part of International Monetary Fund (IMF) structural benchmarks under ongoing economic reforms.

Officials said these reforms are essential for long-term financial stability and energy sector modernization. Together, the three DISCOs operate extensive electricity distribution networks that power major industrial zones, commercial centers, and densely populated urban areas.

With more than 14 million consumers, these companies are considered strategically important assets within Pakistan’s national energy infrastructure.

Investors may participate individually or through consortiums, provided they meet eligibility criteria outlined in the Statement of Qualification (SOQ). Each DISCO will be evaluated separately under a structured transaction framework.