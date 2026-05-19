Police constable shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bajaur

BAJAUR – A police officer was martyred after unidentified assailants opened fire in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, Police Constable Imtiaz, son of Zareen and a resident of Barkhulozo in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district, was martyred when unknown attackers opened fire in the Barkhulozo area. The suspects managed to escape after the incident.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack.

According to officials, the number of police personnel martyred in Bajaur this year has risen to 16, while five officers have been martyred during the month of May alone.