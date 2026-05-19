Pakistan ‘Fully Ready’ for War Response, PM says in key address at Quetta Staff College

QUETTA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned of a “crushing response” to any future act of aggression, as he issued stern and uncompromising message on national security, hailing Pakistan’s armed forces for what he called a “historic victory”.

Addressing faculty members and officers under training at the prestigious military institution, the prime minister showered praise on the armed forces for their professionalism, sacrifices, and battlefield capabilities. He paid solemn tribute to Pakistan’s martyrs, stressing that their sacrifices continue to fortify the nation’s strength and determination in an increasingly volatile regional environment.

Sharif congratulated the military on its success in what he described as the “Battle for Truth,” calling it a defining and transformative moment that reflected Pakistan’s unity, resilience, and military strength. He particularly applauded the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, crediting him with firm and decisive command during a critical phase.

He further asserted that Pakistan’s “measured and responsible” response to what he termed unprovoked Indian aggression had earned international recognition and praise. While emphasizing restraint, he made it clear that Pakistan remained fully prepared and operationally ready to defend its sovereignty under any circumstances.

“Pakistan is fully determined to give a crushing response to every act of aggression,” the prime minister declared, underscoring that the country’s defence remains strong, united, and constantly vigilant.

Sharif also revealed that Operation “Ghazab-ul-Haq” is continuing at full intensity and with unwavering commitment, signaling sustained military and security efforts against threats to national stability and hostile elements.

The visit itself carried strong political and military symbolism, with senior federal ministers—including those for defence, interior, and information, accompanying the prime minister, along with the chief minister of Balochistan, highlighting a unified civilian front alongside military leadership.

Upon arrival in Quetta, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was received by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, underscoring close coordination between civilian and military leadership at a time of heightened regional security concerns.

Earlier in the day, Field Marshal Asim Munir also visited Quetta Garrison, where he reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s resolve to eradicate terrorism completely and stressed the need to adapt rapidly to the evolving nature of modern warfare. Addressing officers and faculty members at the Command and Staff College Quetta, he praised the institution for maintaining exceptional professional and academic standards and for producing officers known for operational excellence.

He emphasized that modern warfare is rapidly evolving, highlighting the importance of emerging technologies, multi-domain operations, and stronger coordination among all branches of the armed forces. He urged officers to continue sharpening their skills and enhancing troop training to ensure readiness for future challenges.