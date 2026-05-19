Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian flights until June 23

ISLAMABAD – The restriction on Pakistan’s airspace for Indian flights has been extended until June 23.

The Pakistan Airports Authority issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) regarding the airspace closure, stating that all Indian-registered commercial aircraft, as well as military aircraft, are prohibited from entering Pakistani airspace.

The NOTAM further clarified that aircraft leased by Indian airlines, or those owned or operated by Indian individuals, will also fall under this ban.

Pakistan had initially imposed the airspace restriction on Indian flights on April 23 last year.

The Pakistan Airports Authority has now issued a fresh NOTAM in this regard.