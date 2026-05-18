KP govt announces early salary disbursement before Eidul Azha

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to release salaries to government employees by May 20 in view of Eidul Azha.

According to reports, the Finance Advisor stated that on the instructions of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, salaries of government employees will be disbursed starting May 20.

He added that the decision to release salaries early was taken keeping Eid in mind.

It is worth noting that the moon of Zil Hajj was sighted in Pakistan yesterday, and Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across the country with religious enthusiasm on May 27.