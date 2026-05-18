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Per Tola Gold Price jumps to Rs Rs4.77Lac in Pakistan; Check New Rates

By News Desk
2:48 pm | May 18, 2026
Gold Rates Increase By Rs1300 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan opened week with higher note, with per tola rate rising to Rs 477,162 in the local market after a fresh jump.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows the price of 24-carat gold per tola in the local market increased by 900 rupees, reaching 477,162. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs772, settling at 409,089.

New Gold Prices

Item Increase New Price
Gold (24K) per tola + Rs 900 Rs 477,162
Gold (10 grams) + Rs 772 Rs 409,089
Silver per tola + Rs 26 Rs 8,099
Gold (International, per ounce) + $9 $4,548

Silver rates also jumped by Rs26 to reach 8,099. In global trade, gold prices also moved upward, gaining 9 dollars per ounce to reach 4,548 dollars, reflecting continued volatility in international markets that is feeding into local price hikes.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today – Gold Rates per Tola – 18 May 2026

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