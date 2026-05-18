Per Tola Gold Price jumps to Rs Rs4.77Lac in Pakistan; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan opened week with higher note, with per tola rate rising to Rs 477,162 in the local market after a fresh jump.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows the price of 24-carat gold per tola in the local market increased by 900 rupees, reaching 477,162. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs772, settling at 409,089.

New Gold Prices

Item Increase New Price Gold (24K) per tola + Rs 900 Rs 477,162 Gold (10 grams) + Rs 772 Rs 409,089 Silver per tola + Rs 26 Rs 8,099 Gold (International, per ounce) + $9 $4,548

Silver rates also jumped by Rs26 to reach 8,099. In global trade, gold prices also moved upward, gaining 9 dollars per ounce to reach 4,548 dollars, reflecting continued volatility in international markets that is feeding into local price hikes.