Us Sets Five Strict Conditions For Iran Peace Talks Amid Regional Tensions

WASHINGTON – The United States has set five strict conditions for Iran to advance any potential peace process amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

Washington has made it clear that the peace process cannot move forward unless these conditions are fully met.

According to reports, the US rejected Iran’s demand for compensation for damage caused by past bombings on Iranian soil.

Washington has also refused any financial payments and has restricted Iran to transferring only 400 kilograms of enriched uranium to a single nuclear facility.

The US has offered limited flexibility on frozen Iranian assets, agreeing to ease only 25% of restrictions, while urging negotiations to reduce tensions across all fronts, including Lebanon.

In response, Iran has vowed to confront the US over its naval blockade. Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a top military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, warned that the Sea of Oman could become a “graveyard” for US ships if tensions continue to escalate. Rezaei emphasized that Iran’s restraint should not be mistaken for submission to pressure or threats.

He also questioned the continued US military presence in the Gulf, noting that the original justifications, such as countering the Soviet Union, no longer exist. While asserting that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for trade, Rezaei cautioned that Iran will not tolerate foreign military buildups or attempts to destabilize regional security.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has accelerated consultations on potential military actions against Iran, engaging with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and key national security advisers.

Reports indicated that the Pentagon has prepared plans targeting energy and infrastructure sites in Iran if hostilities resume.