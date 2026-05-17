Saudi Arabia announces Zilhaj moon sighting, Eidul Azha on May 27

The Saudi Supreme Court has officially announced the sighting of the Zilhaj moon.

According to Arab media reports, Eidul Azha will be observed in Saudi Arabia on May 27, while 1st Zilhaj will fall on May 18 and Wuquf-e-Arafah will be observed on May 26.

Meanwhile, the Zilhaj moon has also been sighted in the Southeast Asian country of Indonesia, where Eidul Azha will likewise be celebrated on May 27. Indonesian authorities confirmed that the Ministry of Religious Affairs has officially announced the beginning of Zilhaj and declared Wednesday, May 27, as Eidul Azha.

Earlier, Tunisia and Türkiye also confirmed the sighting of the Zilhaj moon, after which both countries officially announced Monday, May 18, as the first day of Zilhaj and Wednesday, May 27, as Eidul Azha.

Tunisia became the first country to formally announce the beginning of Zilhaj after confirming the moon sighting on Saturday, May 16, which marked the 29th of Ziqadah.

Türkiye has also declared May 18 as the first of Zilhaj. It is important to note that Türkiye follows a pre-calculated Islamic calendar based on astronomical calculations instead of the traditional moon-sighting method.