Over 10,000 companies registered in Pakistan from February to April

ISLAMABAD – More than 10,000 companies were registered in the country between February and April this year.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) released company registration data, stating that 10,511 new companies were registered during this period, compared to 8,693 companies registered in the same period last year.

According to the statement, 4,082 companies were registered in April alone. Investors from more than 22 countries also registered companies in Pakistan, with total paid-up capital from foreign investors increasing by 218%.

The statement further revealed that foreign investors’ total paid-up capital stood at Rs. 882 million, compared to Rs. 277 million last year.

The SECP said that companies were registered in sectors including trade, services, information technology, construction, and mining, while regulatory compliance among companies increased by 61%.

It also stated that 61,960 companies submitted annual returns in three months, compared to 38,326 in the same period last year.

According to SECP, the digitization of share certificates of non-listed companies has begun. Electronic shares are expected to help eliminate shareholder disputes, while facilitation centers will be set up in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, and Faisalabad.

The commission added that the company registration system will be further automated, and artificial intelligence will be used for name reservation of companies.