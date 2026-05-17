Journalists to get Eidi this Year as KP announces Rs1Lac Relief Package for Press Club Members

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced major financial relief package for journalists on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha, under which every member of the Peshawar Press Club will receive Rs. 100,000.

According to journalist Faheem, the governing body of the Peshawar Press Club unanimously approved this year’s Eid ul-Adha cash relief package. Under this decision, each member of the press club will be granted Rs. 100,000, marking a significant financial boost ahead of the festive occasion.

Besides members’ package, special financial relief has also been approved for press club employees. Each employee will receive Rs. 30,000 as part of the Eid package. Furthermore, police personnel deployed for the security of the press club will also be awarded Rs20,000 each as an honorarium.

Faheem further reported that Peshawar Press Club President M. Riaz has expressed strong appreciation to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi for the special grant. He also extended gratitude to the Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Information and Public Relations, Shafi Jan, and Secretary Information Matiullah Khan.

The announcement is being seen as a significant and comprehensive Eid relief initiative for journalists, staff members, and security personnel associated with the press club.