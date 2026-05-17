Cm Maryam Nawaz Calls On President Ilham Aliyev During Azerbaijan Visit

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz engaged in a high-profile meeting with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev as two sides strengthened cooperation, expanding investment opportunities, and deepening bilateral ties.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, along with a high-level delegation, where she received a warm and formal welcome upon arrival, marking the start of a major diplomatic and development-focused visit. At Baku Airport, Deputy Minister for Defence Industry Mehman Bakhshiyev personally received the Chief Minister and her delegation.

The reception was further strengthened by the presence of Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov and his wife, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin and his wife, underscoring the diplomatic importance of the visit.

CM Maryam is undertaking the visit as an official guest of the Government of Azerbaijan on a three-day tour aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

A key highlight of the visit is the scheduled meeting on May 17 with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, where both sides are expected to hold detailed discussions on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding investment opportunities, boosting trade cooperation and enhancing development partnerships.

During her stay, the Chief Minister will also represent Punjab at the World Urban Forum in Baku, where she is set to address the World Leaders Summit at Baku Olympic Stadium, and present Punjab’s flagship housing initiative “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” on an international platform.