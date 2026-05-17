Pakistan set to hunt down Tax Evaders using AI

KARACHI – The federal government has taken a major step toward transforming and modernizing the country’s tax system, as Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) started begun preparations to introduce new digital monitoring and artificial intelligence (AI)-based tax system.

The proposal is likely to be included in the upcoming Finance Bill 2026. The new AI-based intelligent tax system will automatically track down taxpayers’ returns in depth. This advanced system will be capable of instantly detecting incorrect information, underreporting of income, and suspicious financial transactions.

The technology is expected to expose weaknesses in the tax structure and will strongly target major financial crimes such as tax fraud, fake declarations, and under-invoicing, ensuring rapid identification and action against such activities.

FBR officials said that this revolutionary digital system will not only help curb tax evasion but will also lead to a significant increase in national revenue collection. In addition, various proposals are under consideration to reduce the tax gap and strengthen enforcement of tax laws.

It has further been reported that a detailed review of tax enforcement measures will be conducted before the Finance Bill 2026–27, while strategies are also being developed to strengthen modern surveillance systems aimed at eliminating smuggling and financial irregularities.

Experts believe that the use of artificial intelligence will mark a new era for Pakistan’s tax system by increasing transparency, reducing human intervention, and significantly improving revenue collection, potentially serving as a major milestone toward economic stability.