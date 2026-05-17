Eid-ul-Azha 2026: Pakistan’s Ruet body meets today to sight Zil-Hajj Moon

KARACHI – Pakistan awaits Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s decision on sighting of the Zilhaj moon, which will determine date of Eid-ul-Azha 2026. Meetings are schedules in Karachi and other cities, while scientific forecasts from SUPARCO suggest favorable conditions for the moon’s visibility on Sunday.

Ahead of official moon sighting, the country now waits in anticipation for official announcement that will set the Eid calendar.

The high-profile meeting has been convened by Ministry of Religious Affairs and will be held at Meteorological Department office in Karachi. The session will be chaired by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

At the same time, zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meetings will also be held in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar, where regional witnesses and observations will be collected before a final nationwide announcement is made.

Eid ul Azha Dates 2026

Today’s moon sighting will decide date of Eid-ul-Azha in Pakistan. As per expectations. If the Zilhaj moon is sighted on 17 May (Sunday), Eid-ul-Adha will be observed on Wednesday, 27 May and If the moon is not sighted, Eid will fall on Thursday, 28 May.

Ministry of Religious Affairs has already issued a formal notification confirming the nationwide coordination of the sighting process.

Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has issued detailed astronomical predictions regarding the new moon. According to SUPARCO, the new moon of Zilhaj 1447 Hijri is expected to be born on 17 May 2026 at 1:01 AM Pakistan Standard Time.

By sunset on the same day, the moon’s age will be approximately 18 hours and 30 minutes, which is considered a key factor for visibility.

SUPARCO further stated that in Pakistan’s coastal regions, there will be an estimated 60-minute gap between sunset and moonset, increasing the likelihood of visibility under clear weather conditions.

SUPARCO assessed that conditions are favorable for moon sighting on the evening of 17 May, provided the skies remain clear and visibility near the horizon is adequate. The agency also projected that 1st Zilhaj 1447 Hijri is likely to begin on Monday, 18 May 2026, marking the official start of the Islamic month that leads to Eid-ul-Adha.

Eid-ul-Azha on 27 May

While scientific forecasts suggest favorable conditions, SUPARCO emphasised that the final and authoritative decision rests with Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which evaluates verified testimonies from across the country before announcing the start of the Islamic month.

If confirmed, Eid-ul-Adha 2026 is expected to fall on 27 May, making it one of earliest major religious announcements of the year.

As Pakistan awaits final ruling tonight, millions across the country are watching closely, as the decision will officially set the countdown for Eid celebrations, sacrifice preparations, and nationwide holiday planning.