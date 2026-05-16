KP, Balochistan also eased business restrictions ahead of Eidul Azha 2026

PESHAWAR/QUETTA – The governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have announced major relaxations in business and market restrictions ahead of Eidul Azha, providing a boost to commercial activity across both provinces.

In Peshawar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government officially withdrew “smart lockdown” measures through a notification issued by the chief secretary. Following the decision, all restrictions on shop timings and business operating hours have been lifted until further orders.

The move allows markets and commercial centres to operate without fixed closing hours during the Eid shopping season.

However, authorities urged citizens and traders to use electricity responsibly and avoid unnecessary consumption as part of broader energy conservation efforts.

Separately, the Balochistan Home Department also announced province-wide relaxation in restrictions for the Eid period. According to the notification, shops, markets, shopping malls and business centres across the province will remain open without restrictions until June 1.

The easing of restrictions follows earlier nationwide measures introduced under the federal government’s energy conservation policy, which had imposed limits on business operating hours to reduce electricity consumption nationwide. Earlier, Punjab had also lifted restrictions for Eid.