‘Irreparable Loss’: PM Shehbaz, CM Maryam, other leaders pay tribute to late Journalist Altaf Hasan Qureshi

ISLAMBAD – Pakistan’s top political leadership expressed deep sorrow over death of veteran senior journalist, writer, and founder of Urdu Digest, Altaf Hassan Qureshi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Anwar Memon paid tributes to his lifelong contributions to journalism, literature, and intellectual discourse.

In his statement, PM Sharif expressed profound grief over the passing of Altaf Hasan Qureshi, offering prayers for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family. He said the death of the veteran journalist has created a vacuum in the field of journalism that “may never be filled,” adding that Qureshi’s services to the media industry would be remembered for generations.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also conveyed deep condolences over the death of the senior journalist and editor of Urdu Digest. She expressed sympathy with the family and said Altaf Hussain Qureshi’s journalistic services were “unforgettable and historic.” Describing him as a distinguished prose writer, columnist, and literary figure, she said his absence would leave a lasting void in Urdu journalism.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Anwar Memon termed Altaf Hasan Qureshi’s death a major loss for journalism and intellectual circles. Expressing grief and solidarity with the bereaved family, he said Qureshi was a pioneer of ideological journalism and a towering figure in the field of thought and writing. He added that the contributions of the late journalist in journalism, literature, and intellectual development would always be remembered, calling his passing an “irreparable loss.”

Other politicians also prayed for forgiveness of the deceased and patience for his family, as tributes continue to pour in for one of Pakistan’s most influential figures in Urdu journalism.