APNS mourns demise of Veteran Journalist Altaf Hassan Qureshi

Veteran Pakistani journalist, intellectual, and Chief Editor of Urdu Digest, Altaf Hassan Qureshi has passed away, leaving journalistic and literary community in deep mourning.

The funeral prayer of the late journalist will be offered on Sunday, May 17, after Zuhr prayer at Jamia Ashrafia, Lahore.

All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of renowned editor, intellectual, and senior journalist Altaf Hassan Qureshi, Chief Editor of Urdu Digest, Lahore.

APNS President Senator Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Muhammad Athar Qazi paid rich and emotional tribute to the late journalist, calling him one of the most respected, influential, and towering figures in Urdu journalism. They stated that his lifelong contributions to journalism, intellectual discourse, and national thought will remain unforgettable in Pakistan’s media history.

APNS highlighted that through Urdu Digest, Mr Qureshi played historic and exceptional role in shaping serious journalism, promoting national ideology, intellectual debate, and literary values across Pakistan.

Officials praised his editorial vision, unwavering integrity, and lifelong commitment to responsible journalism, saying these qualities earned him immense respect not only within the media fraternity but also among readers nationwide.

APNS leadership described his passing as an irreparable loss for Pakistan’s journalistic and literary community, stating that his absence would be deeply felt for years to come. They also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.