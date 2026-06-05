Earthquake shakes Lahore, parts of Punjab

Residents across Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Muridke, Kamoke, and several nearby cities reported feeling mild to moderate tremors on Friday evening, causing brief panic as people rushed out of homes and buildings.

The earthquake was recorded at 4.9 05 June 2026 at 21:35 in Kashmir–India border region, according to preliminary seismic data. The event originated at a shallow depth of approximately 18 km, with epicenter coordinates located at 32.33°N, 76.58°E, within the active Himalayan collision zone where the Indian Plate converges with the Eurasian Plate.

Lahore Earthquake

As Tremors were felt in the region, social media users rushed to X and other social platforms to share update on the seismic activity.

No reports of casualties or structural damage have been confirmed so far. Emergency and disaster management teams are monitoring the situation and collecting data from affected areas.

The tremors were felt across multiple urban centers in Punjab, with residents reporting shaking lasting a few seconds. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and rely on official updates as seismic data is analyzed.

Pakistan lies in a highly active seismic region due to the interaction of three major tectonic plates — the Arabian, Eurasian, and Indian plates. This geological setting places the country across several seismic zones, making earthquakes a relatively frequent natural occurrence.

Officials are expected to release detailed information, including magnitude, depth, and epicenter, once seismic readings are finalized.

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