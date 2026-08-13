ISPR’s ‘Mera Pyara Watan Pakistan’ song celebrates Patriotism, Unity, Sacrifice on Independence Day

Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day gets a patriotic soundtrack as ISPR unveils its new national song, ‘Mera Pyara Watan Pakistan’ celebrating the country’s beauty, unity and enduring spirit of sacrifice.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) shared new patriotic national song titled “Mera Pyara Watan Pakistan”, celebrating the country’s natural beauty, national unity and deep spirit of patriotism.

The song, released as part of Independence Day celebrations, carries a strong message of love for the homeland and national solidarity. Its visuals prominently feature the breathtaking valleys and scenic landscapes of Gilgit-Baltistan, connecting Pakistan’s natural splendour with the spirit of national pride.

The patriotic anthem has been voiced by Gilgit-Baltistan singer Majid Ahmer, whose vocals give the song an emotive and powerful character. The lyrics portray Pakistan as the centre of mercy and a land blessed with grace, while highlighting the unwavering affection and loyalty of its people.

The song repeatedly celebrates Pakistan as a beloved homeland and pays tribute to the country’s beauty, dignity and national identity. It also invokes the vision of the nation’s founder and stresses that the honour of the country remains above everything else.

The theme of the anthem is Pakistan’s position among Muslim nations. The lyrics describe the country as a source of dignity for the Muslim world and suggest that the international community continues to watch Pakistan closely.

The song pays tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces, portraying soldiers standing firm and fearless along the country’s borders. It salutes the courage and dedication of military personnel while highlighting the spirit of sacrifice in defence of the homeland. It also carry strong message of national sacrifice, declaring that whenever the country requires sacrifice, its people will once again be prepared to give everything for their homeland and nourish its soil with their blood.