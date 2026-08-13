Pakistan, Norway eye Stronger Partnership in Trade, Climate and Education

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan-Norway ties get fresh boost as both countries agreed to expand cooperation across multiple sectors and strengthen people-to-people connections.

The development followed high-level talks between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide in Islamabad. The two sides expressed satisfaction with warm and friendly relationship between Pakistan and Norway and agreed to build on the existing partnership through greater collaboration in trade, investment, education, climate change and maritime affairs.

Picture: MoFA/x

A key highlight of meeting was Eide’s appreciation of Pakistan’s “important and constructive role” during recent Iran-US conflict. The Norwegian foreign minister acknowledged the leadership and contributions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to its friendship with Norway and expressed Islamabad’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations. He also highlighted the contribution of Norwegian companies operating in Pakistan and their role in supporting economic growth and development.

The two foreign ministers also discussed regional and international developments, exchanging views on issues of mutual interest and reaffirming the importance of continued engagement.

He mentioned Pakistani community in Norway, recognizing diaspora’s valuable contribution and agreed to promote stronger people-to-people links.

Eide’s visit is particularly significant as he is the highest-ranking Norwegian official to visit Pakistan in about a decade, underscoring the importance both countries attach to their bilateral relationship.

The latest engagement shows growing momentum in Islamabad-Oslo relations and opens new opportunities for economic partnerships, investment, education, environmental cooperation and stronger connections between the two nations.