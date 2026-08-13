Sajal Aly Sets the Internet Ablaze With Bold Gothic-Style Photoshoot

Actress and model Sajal Aly appared in a dramatic new fashion editorial that showcases her in a completely different avatar. Dressed in striking burgundy couture and framed by cinematic visuals, the Alif star delivers a look that blends old-school glamour with modern gothic fashion.
The photoshoot features Sajal in breathtaking satin gown designed with a sculpted hourglass silhouette, dramatic waist detailing and a sweeping mermaid-style skirt. The deep burgundy colour adds intensity to the ensemble, while a sheer lace-edged veil gives the look an almost haunting bridal elegance.
The photoshoot shows her in voluminous waves, smoky eyes and oxblood lips, portraying a mysterious beauty aesthetic that feels straight out of a dark Hollywood romance.
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The latest appearance has once again highlighted Sajal’s ability to experiment with fashion while maintaining her presence as TV star. Rather than following a conventional red-carpet formula, she leans into theatrical styling and turns the photoshoot into a full-fledged fashion statement.
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Sajal Aly has established herself as one of Pakistan’s prominent actresses, earning recognition for performances in projects including Yaqeen Ka Safar, O Rangreza, Alif, Sinf-e-Aahan and Kuch Ankahi.
Her career began with Nadaaniyaan in 2009 before she moved into more prominent roles.
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