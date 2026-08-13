Federal government announces major bureaucratic reshuffle

ISLAMABAD – FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial has been granted a three-month extension in his additional charge as Secretary Revenue Division.

Niaz Muhammad Khan, who was awaiting appointment, has been posted as Joint Secretary of the National Food Security Division.

Arif Karim has been appointed Joint Secretary of the Climate Change Division, while Nasira Batool has been posted as Joint Secretary of the Cabinet Division.

The Establishment Division has also issued notifications regarding several other changes. Pakistan Administrative Service officers of Grade 22, Zafar Ali Shah and Momin Agha, have been made Officers on Special Duty (OSD).

Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme Amir Ali Ahmed has received a three-month extension in his additional charge as Secretary National Food Security.

Meanwhile, the services of Grade 18 OSD Umar Waqar have been placed at the disposal of the Punjab government. Administrative Service officer Nazia Zaman has been promoted to Grade 19, with her services placed at the disposal of the Sindh government.

Muhammad Irfan Khan, who was awaiting appointment, has been posted as Deputy Secretary of the Industries and Production Division.

In another order, Grade 18 Police Service officer Abdul Jabbar, who is posted in Balochistan, has been suspended for 120 days.

The government has also appointed Ghulamullah Sheikh as Member Law at the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), with his appointment as a NEPRA member made for a period of three years.

The Establishment Division issued the notifications for the appointments, transfers, extensions, promotions and suspension.