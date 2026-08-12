PU teachers, employees announce weekly protests over unpaid dues

LAHORE – Punjab University teachers and employees staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding the payment of outstanding dues, resolution of service-related issues and an independent audit of the institution’s administrative and financial affairs.

The demonstration was organised by the Joint Action Committee and attended by representatives of the Punjab University Academic Staff Association and the Punjab University Administrative and Technical Staff Association.

Addressing the protesters, committee chairman Prof Dr Sardar Asghar Iqbal alleged that the vice chancellor was patronising a particular group within the university, adversely affecting its financial and administrative affairs.

Committee president Chaudhry Basharat Mahmood said the teachers and employees had been protesting peacefully for around 18 months, but the administration had failed to address their concerns.

He announced that employees would observe a two-hour daily pen-down strike while wearing black armbands. A protest rally would also be held every Wednesday until their demands were accepted.

Mr Mahmood warned that the protesters could block Campus Bridge if the administration continued to ignore their demands. He said demonstrations could also be held outside the Punjab chief minister’s office and on GT Road near the university’s Gujranwala and Jhelum campuses.

The committee demanded the immediate payment of outstanding dues and resolution of the problems facing teachers and other employees.

The protesters also sought the removal of Director General Rehan Sadiq Sheikh after accusing him of misconduct and contributing to the university’s deteriorating administrative and financial situation.

They urged the Punjab government to conduct a forensic audit of the university’s financial and administrative affairs.

Prof Dr Abdul Rehman Khan Niazi, Prof Dr Muqeet Javed, Dr Abrar Zafar, Prof Dr Kamran Mirza, Tayyab Ijaz Khan Swati, Tanveer Awan, Hammad Butt, Azhar Iqbal Baloch and former association president Nasir Rehmat were among those attending or addressing the protest.

The Joint Action Committee said its campaign would continue until its demands were accepted. The university administration’s response to the allegations was not immediately available.