More rain expected across Pakistan from Aug 13 to 15, PMD warns of landslides

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain in the upper and central parts of the country from August 13 to 15, warning of possible landslides in mountainous areas.

According to the PMD, monsoon currents are entering the upper parts of the country, while a westerly wave is also affecting the region. Under the influence of these weather systems, rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms is expected in upper parts of the country from the night of August 12 to August 15.

Rain is expected in parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the affected areas may include Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar.

In upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Galiyat, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Kurram and Khyber.

The PMD also forecast rain with strong winds and thunderstorms in northeastern Punjab, including Murree, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Okara, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected.

From the evening or night of August 13 to August 15, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and the Pothohar region are also expected to receive rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, with isolated heavy rainfall likely.

From the night of August 12 to August 15, rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is also expected in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Layyah, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Zhob, Barkhan and Musa Khel.

The PMD said southeastern and coastal parts of Sindh would remain partly cloudy on August 12 and 13, with rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot and Sanghar. Other parts of Sindh are expected to remain hot and humid over the next few days.

The department warned that heavy rainfall could cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mardan, Swabi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot and Lahore.

There is also a risk of landslides in mountainous areas of Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

The PMD advised tourists and travellers visiting Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat and other mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to remain cautious due to the risk of landslides and avoid unnecessary travel during the period covered by the weather forecast.