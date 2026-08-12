Where to watch Independence Day Fireworks in Lahore this year?

Lahore is gearing up for spectacular Independence Day celebration, with authorities finalising arrangements for major fireworks displays at several prominent locations across the provincial capital.

A grand fireworks show will illuminate Liberty Chowk following the Independence Day concert, while fireworks are also planned at Greater Iqbal Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Kamahan and Adda Plot.

The celebrations will not be limited to fireworks, as colourful public programmes are also scheduled at different locations across Lahore, adding to the festive atmosphere ahead of August 14.

Meanwhile, NOCs for privately organised fireworks are expected to be issued on August 13. However, authorities have made it clear that fireworks will not be permitted at sensitive locations.

Officials said permission for fireworks at designated safe sites will be conditional on police reports and security clearance. The measures are aimed at ensuring that Independence Day festivities remain both spectacular and safe for citizens.

With Lahore preparing for a citywide celebration, the night of August 14 is expected to see the city’s skyline light up at multiple locations.