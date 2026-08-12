Punjab Summer Holidays extended beyond August 24? full details here

With Punjab’s summer vacations nearing their scheduled end this month, students and parents are curious about whether schools will reopen on August 24, as rumors claim that summer holidays could be extended beyond August 24 due to rains.

Amid this confusion, Punjab School Education Secretary Mudassar Riaz rejected reports circulating on social media about a possible extension of the summer vacations. He clarified that educational activities across Punjab will resume as scheduled from August 24 and that no further extension is currently under consideration.

In recent days, social media posts and some online reports claimed that Punjab government might extend summer holidays, reportedly due to the monsoon season and weather conditions. Some reports also suggested that schools could remain closed until the end of August.

However, officials clarified that these claims are not based on any approved government decision. The current schedule remains unchanged, with schools expected to reopen on August 24.

Parents, students and teachers are advised to rely on official announcements from the Punjab School Education Department rather than unverified claims circulating on social media.

Ahead of the reopening, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has directed school authorities to complete all necessary preparations.

The instructions include ensuring proper cleanliness across school premises, providing students with clean and safe drinking water, cleaning water tanks and disinfecting rooftops and inspecting drainage systems ahead of the rainy season.

School heads have also been instructed to personally ensure that all safety, cleanliness and administrative requirements are completed before students return.