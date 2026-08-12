What Secret Message did Mohsin Naqvi take to Iran from Pakistan?

TEHRAN – Pakistan interior minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran carrying message whose contents were not made public.

As his arrival comes in spotlight, Naqvi reportedly delivered “special and important” message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir to Iran’s leadership, leaving one big question hanging: what exactly did Islamabad want Tehran to hear?

Naqvi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi amid growing regional tensions. and meetings, whose details were not initially made public, have now taken on greater importance after Iranian news agency claimed that Naqvi delivered a special and important message from PM Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

But the key issue was reportedly the newly signed Mecca Joint Defense Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

Naqvi briefed Iranian officials about the agreement and brought Tehran into the picture. Under the pact, an armed attack against any one of the three countries would be treated as an attack against all three.

The development comes at a particularly sensitive moment for the region, with Iran closely watching the emergence of new security arrangements involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. Yet Tehran has sought to play down concerns that the agreement is aimed at Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said there was “no reason to be concerned” that the pact was directed against Iran. Instead, he described the agreement as a sign that regional countries are reassessing their reliance on the United States for security.

Baghaei said countries in the region had increasingly reached the conclusion that they could not depend solely on Washington’s claims of providing security. However, Tehran also issued a stark warning over the Strait of Hormuz. He said that as long as the naval blockade and other provisions of the reconciliation agreement continue to be violated, there can be no guarantee that the Strait of Hormuz will become a secure waterway.

Pakistan is attempting to keep communication channels with Iran open while simultaneously deepening its security ties with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. islamabad is part of a new three-nation defense pact, yet it is also sending senior officials to Tehran to reassure Iranian leaders and deliver messages from Islamabad’s top leadership.