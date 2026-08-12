Newborn dies after being thrown from residential building in Karachi

KARACHI – The body of a newborn baby was found at a residential building in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Police and rescue volunteers reached the site after receiving information about the discovery in Block 13-D2. According to the Gulshan-e-Iqbal SHO, the body was found in the duct of Tower One of the residential building.

Initial findings suggest that the newborn’s body may have been thrown into the duct. Police officials said the body appeared to be two to three days old.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene before completing the required legal procedures. The newborn’s body was subsequently handed over to Edhi volunteers.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death and how the body came to be in the building’s duct.