Aaqib Javed’s daughter Uqba gets married in UK [See Photos]

LONDON – Former Pakistan international cricketer and current national team head coach Aaqib Javed’s daughter, Uqba Aqib, has tied the knot in the United Kingdom.

Farzana Aqib, Aaqib Javed’s wife and a poet and author, shared some photographs from the wedding on her Facebook page.

In the pictures, Uqba can be seen wearing a white sleeveless gown, while the groom appears to be a foreign national dressed in a formal suit. Tattoos are also visible on both.

Sharing the photographs, Farzana wrote that her daughter got married in the UK on August 9 and offered prayers for a happy journey for both families.

Uqba is described as highly educated and completed her graduation in Media and International Journalism from the University of Sussex around three to four years ago.

Farzana Aqib is known for her English poetry and literary work. According to information on her Facebook page, which has more than 300,000 followers, she has authored more than 70 books of English poetry and has received several international literary awards. She has also presented Islamic history through English poetry in one of her books.

Aaqib Javed is a former international cricketer and currently serves as head coach of Pakistan’s cricket team across all formats. He is also a member of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Men’s National Selection Committee.