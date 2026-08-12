REVOO C35 Series connects Families, Riders and Creators in Lahore

REVOO Pakistan turned Lahore’s Hannover Event Complex into a lively celebration of electric mobility on August 8, bringing together families, creators, media personalities, riders and public figures for an immersive look at its C35 Series. Reflecting the brand’s “Chalo Aik Sath” philosophy, the meetup showcased the C35, C35 Young and premium C35 GT, combining family-friendly mobility, style, value and performance in one dynamic experience.

The event showcased complete REVOO C35 Series, a family-centric electric bike series built around the “Chalo Aik Sath” philosophy, featuring the C35, positioned as the all-rounder that “Never Lets You Down,C35 Young (C35Y)positioned as “King of Value”, and the premium C35 GT.

The biggest highlight of the evening was the first-ever public showcase of the C35 GT, REVOO’s performance-focused model, unveiled with a price of PKR 399,000 ahead of its market availability. Across all three models, guests enjoyed a hands-on experience with the bikes’ family-focused design and REVOO’s approach to shared, everyday mobility.

The meetup was attended by celebrities Ali Ansari and Zainab Shabbir, alongside leading content creators and respected names from Pakistan’s biking community, including Motornity. Their presence reflected the growing interest in REVOO’s vision of electric mobility built around Pakistani families rather than individual riders. The evening was hosted by Sara Baloch, with a live set by DJ Saad Ahmed adding to the energy of the gathering.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Kyle Zhang, Country Head of REVOO Pakistan, said, “Seeing families, creators, and riders come together in one room today is exactly what ‘Chalo Aik Sath’ stands for. The C35 Series was built around how Pakistan actually travels, together, and the response we’ve seen tonight tells us that message is resonating.”

Throughout the evening, attendees experienced the C35 Series firsthand, from its extra-long seat and generous storage to REVOO’s intelligent Child Lock system. Designed with families in mind, the feature requires a two-step sequence to disengage Parking Mode, helping prevent unintended movement caused by accidental button presses, a simple yet meaningful innovation that stood out among guests.

REVOO also featured a special teardown display, with the bike disassembled to showcase key components including the high-strength steel frame, motor, and seat. The display gave attendees a closer look at the engineering and build quality behind the C35 Series, highlighting the durability and stability designed for everyday use on Pakistani roads.

Among the evening’s highlights, actor Ali Ansari took the C35 out for an extended ride, spending considerable time getting a genuine feel for the bike as he took it across a purpose-built track featuring gravel patches and uneven surfaces designed to mirror everyday Pakistani roads. His hands-on experience captured the spirit of the event, offering guests a real, unscripted look at how the C35 performs on the road rather than simply on display.

The event concluded with attendees getting an opportunity to engage directly with REVOO’s products, turning the C35 Series showcase into a broader conversation around the future of electric mobility in Pakistan. The participation of existing riders alongside media, creators, and public figures also highlighted the growing community forming around REVOO’s family-focused approach.

The C35 and C35Y are available in four different colour options, while the C35 GT will be offered in a single colour. The C35 and C35Y are currently available at REVOO showrooms, where customers can view and experience the bikes firsthand.

REVOO also announced that the C35Y will be introduced in a lithium-powered variant, further expanding the series with more advanced battery technology.

The C35 GT, meanwhile, was unveiled to the public for the first time at the event and will be available soon, marking the latest addition to the C35 Series.