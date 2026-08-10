Pakistan records 13% growth as remittances surges to $3.6 billion in July

ISLAMABAD – Workers’ remittances sent to Pakistan reached $3.6 billion in July 2026, according to data released in a press release.

Remittances increased by 13% year-on-year during the month, while they also recorded a 4.5% rise compared with the previous month.

Saudi Arabia remained the largest source of workers’ remittances in July, contributing $913.9 million.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the second-largest source, with remittances amounting to $737.3 million. The United Kingdom followed with $555.5 million, while the United States contributed $317.2 million.

The figures highlight continued growth in workers’ remittances from major overseas employment corridors during July 2026.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the jump the remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis.

The prime minister said remittances increased by 13% year-on-year in July, describing the growth as a positive development.

He also noted that remittances recorded a 4.5% increase on a month-on-month basis during the month, saying the rise reflected the continued contribution of overseas Pakistanis to the country’s economy.

He described overseas Pakistanis as a valuable part of the national economic framework and said their remittances were playing an important role in the country’s economy.